Interesting! ‘Gehraiyaan’ fame Dhairya Karwa opens up about why he denied clicking with Deepika Padukone during the wrap-up party of ‘83’

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan is a dream come true for Dhairya Karwa as the actor had always wanted to do a film with Deepika. In a recent interview, the young sensation Dhairya revealed that he refused to get clicked alongside the 'Piku' actress at the wrap-up party of Kabir Khan's '83'.

While talking to ETimes, Dhairya shared that while everyone was busy getting clicked with Deepika, he didn't. He said that he actually went up to her with courage saying that he wouldn't take pictures with her and instead, he would want to do a film with her. Dhairya added that Shakun Batra's directorial wasn't even being discussed at that point and when the two stars met for the film for the first time, she was pleasantly surprised.

After impressing the audience with his performances in films like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' where he played the Indian Army officer Captain Sartaj Singh and sports-drama '83' where he portrayed former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri, Dhairya Karwa will be seen next in the upcoming romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan' along with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Dhairya will explore his emotional and acting depth in 'Gehraiyaan' where he plays Karan, Alisha's (Deepika Padukone) boyfriend.

Besides Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, and Dhairya Karwa, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

