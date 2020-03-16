Interesting! Govinda and Rakesh Roshan wanted to take this actress out on a date

MUMBAI: Simi Garewal is known for her work in Hindi films like Do Badan, Saathi, Mera Naam Joker, Siddhartha, Karz, and Udeekaan (Punjabi film). She acted in the Bengali movie Aranyer Din Ratri directed by Satyajit Ray. She is also known for her celebrity talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

On Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Govinda and Rakesh Roshan were once asked to choose a person from ‘anywhere in the world’ to go on a date with. They chose Rekha. Kareena Kapoor and Amisha Patel, also chose the same person for their own dates – politician Rahul Gandhi. Simi Garewal shared a video compilation featuring Kareena, Amisha, Govinda, Rakesh, Priyanka Chopra, and Jackie Shroff. They were all asked about their dream date.

Sharing the video from her old interviews, Simi captioned her Instagram post, “My fantasy date! #Throwback.” In the clip, Simi, who was dressed in her signature all-white ensembles, asked her celebrity guests the same question: “If you can pick one person from anywhere in the world to go on a date with, who would it be?”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali responded to Simi’s question by picking actor Madhuri Dixit. “She is absolutely fascinating,” the filmmaker said. Jackie Shroff chose Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen. When Simi asked his wife Ayesha Shroff for her reaction to his answer, Ayesha laughed, and said she did not mind. However, Jackie insisted that his wife would later tease him by saying, “Oh you always wanted to do that.”

When asked to choose whom he would like to take out on a date, actor Govinda said, "Mein bohut bada fan hoon Rekha ji ka" (I am a very big fan of Rekha ji). When informed by the host that he would have ‘a clash with Rakesh Roshan’, as he had also picked Rekha for his dream date, Govinda joked about the filmmaker’s bald head. "Ab toh wahi mile" (Now, I will meet him only), Govinda said as he pretended to move his fingers through his hair.

Have a look.

Also read Wow! Take a look at the most expensive collection of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor

When asked about whom she would pick, Priyanka Chopra chose Prince William of the British royal family. Meanwhile, Kareena said she ‘did not mind getting to know Rahul Gandhi’, even though ‘it was controversial’. Amisha Patel also said, the ‘only person’ she would want to go out on a date with would be Rahul Gandhi, because he ‘would be powerful’.

Simi Garewal has her own website which she uses to interact with her fans. The site has her voice reading the text. She also has her own channel on YouTube where all her shows and documentaries are uploaded.

Also read Wow! Take a look at the most expensive collection of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times