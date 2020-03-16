Interesting! Gully Boy fame Ranveer Singh takes an auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai for THIS reason

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming big release Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt, in the lead roles alongside veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in important roles

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, on Tuesday, ditches his luxurious car for a fun ride in an auto-rickshaw to beat the Mumbai traffic. Taking to Instagram, the 'Befikre' actor shared a video, in which he can be seen riding in an auto-rickshaw to get to the final destination.

Ranveer donned a black t-shirt in the video and accessorised his look with a matching side bag. He can be seen sporting a stylish pair of diamond studs, completing his look with a black face mask with his hair tied into a ponytail.

In the video, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor, could be seen posing like Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' pose. Take a look at the video here

Meanwhile, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe.

On the work front, the 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, Ranveer also has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

