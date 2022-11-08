Interesting! Has Tiger Shroff found a new love post breakup with Disha Patani? Scroll down to know more

Tiger Shroff who is lined up with projects like Ganapath: Part One, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Rambo recently broke up with rumored girlfriend Disha Patani

MUMBAI: Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff has been surfacing headlines for quite sometime due to his alleged breakup with Disha Patani. However, if latest reports are to be believed then the War actor is rumored to be dating his Casanova music video co-actress Akansha Sharma.

There’s a rumour that has been doing rounds on social media that something is cooking between Tiger and his Casanova music video co-actress Akansha Sharma. The duo also appeared together in another music video titled I am a Disco Dancer 2.0. The duo was seen talking on social media as well. Well, it sparked a lot of rumours and raised the netizen’s eyebrows.

Akansha came to the industry as a model and then worked in some advertisements. She made her debut with Trivikrama in the South industry.

Talking about Tiger and Disha, they appeared together in Baaghi 2. Despite the fact that they never made their relationship official, their frequent hangouts, vacations, and social media PDA revealed a lot about their love affair.

According to a report Disha wanted to get married soon but Tiger didn’t and wanted to focus on his career instead and that’s the core reason why they parted ways.

Tiger will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's Ganapath: Part One, which also stars Kriti Sanon followed by Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Rohit Dhawan's Rambo.

