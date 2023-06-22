Interesting! Here’s all you need to know about Adipurush actress Trupti Toradmal, who portrayed Vibhishana’s wife Sarama in the film

MUMBAI :After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. But alas the film has been at the receiving end of criticism, mockery and hatred for the outlandish dialogues and portrayal of Lord Ram, Lord Laxman, Maa Sita and Ravana.

Also Read- Prabhas mania overwhelms fans in Telugu states as 'Adipurush' releases

Adipurush has been surrounded by controversy in every possible way and the actors who portrayed various characters in the film have now unknowingly come under the scanner. One of these characters is Vibhishana’s wife Sarama who has been criticized for her glamorous get up with plunging necklines.

“Who is Vibhishana’s wife in Adipurush?” is right now trending on Google where people are looking for Trupti Toradmal alias Ayesha Madhukar.

The gorgeous Trupti Toradmal is a Marathi actress and Adipurush is her debut Hindi film. Her father Madhukar Todarmal is also a veteran Marathi actor who is well known in the Marathi film industry. Born on 22nd November 1992, Trupti gained immense recognition with the 2018 film Savita Damodar Paranjpe. Her second Marathi film was the period film Fatteshikast released in 2019.

Have you watched Adipurush, what are your thoughts on the film?

Tell us in the comments below.

Adipurush is made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crores with the makers even having rewriting the cringe worthy dialogues. All in all the film has been in trouble from the word go.



For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA