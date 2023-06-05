Interesting! Here’s all you need to know about Karan Deol’s fiancée Drisha Acharya

Reportedly, Karan Deol got engaged to a girl named Drisha Acharya on the wedding anniversary of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. Here’s all you need to know about her...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 15:03
movie_image: 
Karan Deol

MUMBAI:  For the past couple of days, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol has been in the news because of his engagement. Reportedly, Karan got engaged to a girl named Drisha Acharya on the wedding anniversary of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur.

Well, we are sure everyone will be quite excited to know who Drisha is. So, let us tell you some lesser known facts about her.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Karan Deol all set to marry this veteran filmmaker's great grandaughter?

Drisha is daughter of Sumit Acharya and Chimoo Acharya. Her father is the Managing Director of BCD Travel UAE, and her mother is reportedly a wedding planner and stylist. According to reports, Drisha is also working with her and she is the National Program Manager. She has a brother named Rohan Acharya.

Drisha’s Instagram account is private and she has 463 followers, and one of her followers is Ranveer Singh. Yes, the Bollywood star is following her on Instagram.

Some reports suggest that Drisha has dropped her father’s surname Acharya, and uses Roy as her surname. In fact, some people had also got confused between her and a girl named Drisha Roy who is a fashion designer.

While there’s no official confirmation on the engagement, there have been reports that the wedding will happen soon. The Deols are known for keeping their personal life very private, so it will be interesting to see if Karan will also continue the trend or not.

Talking about his movies, Karan has Apne 2 lined up. The actor till now has been a part of movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. However, he is yet to make a strong mark in the industry.

Also Read: WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Karan Deol Drisha Acharya Drisha Roy Sunny Deol Dharmendra Prakash Kaur Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Velle Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 15:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Neelam not willing to listen about Lakshmi, just as Vikrant predicted
MUMBAI:  Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupamaa welcomes a new member at home; read on to know more
MUMBAI:  Anupama is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it always tops the BARC ratings.Gaurav...
Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupamaa welcomes a new member at home; read on to know more
MUMBAI :Anupama is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it always tops the BARC ratings.Gaurav...
Shocking! Has Aveent Kaur still kept the Tatoo of Siddarth Nigam; read to know more
MUMBAI :Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of television’s most loved on-screen couples. The duo shares crackling...
Kya Baat Hai! Before The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma left a mark with her performances in these movies
MUMBAI:  Adah Sharma has been in the industry for more than a decade. She has been a part of many films, but since...
Exclusive! Blank actor Ashish Tyagi roped in for web series Mandala Murders
MUMBAI:  Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world from Bollywood, television and...
Recent Stories
Adah Sharma
Kya Baat Hai! Before The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma left a mark with her performances in these movies
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adah Sharma
Kya Baat Hai! Before The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma left a mark with her performances in these movies
performance
“I have never seen a Bollywood dancer like you”, says judge Terence Lewis for contestant Shivam Wankhede’s performance on 'India's Best Dancer 3'
amrita
Must Read! “Please take some tips from Malaika Arora”, netizens troll Amrita Arora as she gets clicked
Akshay Kumar
Must Read! Will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan be the first 300 Crore movie of Akshay Kumar?
Adah Sharma starrer takes a very good opening at the box office
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 1: Adah Sharma starrer takes a very good opening at the box office
filmmaker
Kya Baat Hai! Karan Deol all set to marry this veteran filmmaker's great grandaughter?