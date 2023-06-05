Interesting! Here’s all you need to know about Karan Deol’s fiancée Drisha Acharya

MUMBAI: For the past couple of days, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol has been in the news because of his engagement. Reportedly, Karan got engaged to a girl named Drisha Acharya on the wedding anniversary of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur.

Well, we are sure everyone will be quite excited to know who Drisha is. So, let us tell you some lesser known facts about her.

Drisha is daughter of Sumit Acharya and Chimoo Acharya. Her father is the Managing Director of BCD Travel UAE, and her mother is reportedly a wedding planner and stylist. According to reports, Drisha is also working with her and she is the National Program Manager. She has a brother named Rohan Acharya.

Drisha’s Instagram account is private and she has 463 followers, and one of her followers is Ranveer Singh. Yes, the Bollywood star is following her on Instagram.

Some reports suggest that Drisha has dropped her father’s surname Acharya, and uses Roy as her surname. In fact, some people had also got confused between her and a girl named Drisha Roy who is a fashion designer.

While there’s no official confirmation on the engagement, there have been reports that the wedding will happen soon. The Deols are known for keeping their personal life very private, so it will be interesting to see if Karan will also continue the trend or not.

Talking about his movies, Karan has Apne 2 lined up. The actor till now has been a part of movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. However, he is yet to make a strong mark in the industry.

