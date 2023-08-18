Interesting! Here’s all you need to know about the ‘6 girls’ in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been released. Well, for the first time, a trailer of a superstar’s film has been launched just a week before the film’s release. The trailer is grabbing everyone’s attention, and in it we get to hear about ‘6 girls’. So, let us tell you who these 6 girls are...

Priyamani



Priyamani is one of the popular names down South, and before Jawan, she was seen with Shah Rukh Khan in the song One Two Three Four in the film Chennai Express. She plays one of the six girls, and everyone is looking forward to her performance.

Also Read: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude and love to Chennai people and the team of Jawan

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra, who made her debut with Dangal, has been a part of many hit films. Now, she will be seen alongside SRK in Jawan.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya started her career as a singer and a songwriter. She made her acting debut with the OTT series Feels Like Ishq, and was later seen in The Broken News. Jawan will mark her Hindi film debut.

Girija Oak



Girija Oak has been in the industry for more than a decade and has been a part of many Hindi and Marathi movies. She plays six girls in SRK’s team in Jawan.

Lehar Khan



Lehar Khan as a child actor has been a part of many Hindi films like Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid, Parched, and others. It will now be interesting to see in Jawan.

Aaliyah Qureishi



Just like Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureishi is also a singer, and with Jawan she will make her big screen debut. The actress was earlier seen in the OTT series Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is slated to release on 7th September 2023.

Also Read: Woah! Nayanthara skips the audio launch of Jawan for THIS reason

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.