Interesting! Here’s all you need to know about the ‘6 girls’ in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Apart from Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan stars six more actresses. Here’s all you need to know about them.
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been released. Well, for the first time, a trailer of a superstar’s film has been launched just a week before the film’s release. The trailer is grabbing everyone’s attention, and in it we get to hear about ‘6 girls’. So, let us tell you who these 6 girls are...

Priyamani


Priyamani is one of the popular names down South, and before Jawan, she was seen with Shah Rukh Khan in the song One Two Three Four in the film Chennai Express. She plays one of the six girls, and everyone is looking forward to her performance.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra, who made her debut with Dangal, has been a part of many hit films. Now, she will be seen alongside SRK in Jawan.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya


Sanjeeta Bhattacharya started her career as a singer and a songwriter. She made her acting debut with the OTT series Feels Like Ishq, and was later seen in The Broken News. Jawan will mark her Hindi film debut.

Girija Oak


Girija Oak has been in the industry for more than a decade and has been a part of many Hindi and Marathi movies. She plays six girls in SRK’s team in Jawan.

Lehar Khan


Lehar Khan as a child actor has been a part of many Hindi films like Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid, Parched, and others. It will now be interesting to see in Jawan.

Aaliyah Qureishi


Just like Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureishi is also a singer, and with Jawan she will make her big screen debut. The actress was earlier seen in the OTT series Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is slated to release on 7th September 2023.

