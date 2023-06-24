Interesting! Here’s a look at the list of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming movies and their latest updates

Taapsee Pannu’s last few films have failed to make a mark at the box office. But, the actress has some interesting films lined up.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
upcoming movies and their latest updates

MUMBAI :Before the pandemic, Taapsee Pannu was regarded as one of the most successful actresses in the Hindi film industry. However, things haven’t been great for the actress post-pandemic.

Her last two theatrical releases, Shabaash Mithu and Dobaaraa, both failed to make a mark at the box office. However, now, the actress has some interesting films lined up. So, let’s look at the list of Taapsee’s upcoming movies and their latest updates…

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi will be seen together in a movie titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?. The film’s shooting has been wrapped up many months ago, but it is yet to see the light of day. There were reports that the movie might get an OTT release. However, there’s no confirmation about it.

Also Read:  House Tour: A look into Taapsee Pannu’s beautiful house

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer Hasseen Dillruba was released on OTT, and it received a mixed response from the critics. However, audiences loved the movie, and now, makers are coming up with a sequel to the film titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up, and Taapsee has been sharing some stunning pictures of her in sarees on Instagram. It is not yet known whether the sequel will release in theatres or it will get an OTT release.

Dunki

One of the most awaited films of the year is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki and it stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. The movie is currently said to be in production, and it is slated to release on Christmas this year.

Also Read: Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, “We are very excited and also very nervous”

So, are you excited about these upcoming movies of Taapsee? Let us know in the comments below…

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Taapsee Pannu Shabaash Mithu Dobaaraa Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan Pratik Gandhi Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Vikrant Massey Dunki Shah Rukh Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Sad! Elahi in trauma with her new haircut, Jordan to do everything to erase Jahaan's effect from Elahi's heart
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Exclusive! “I have not left Maitree because of any reality show”, Namish Taneja opens up on quitting Maitree and being offered Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi! Read More!
MUMBAI :Namish Taneja is a popular actor, known for portraying the roles of Lakshya Maheshwari in Swaragini - Jodein...
WOW! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani's throwback audition video is unmissable
MUMBAI : Arjun Bijlani is one such actor of the television industry who doesn't need any introduction.The actor has...
Interesting! Here’s a look at the list of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming movies and their latest updates
MUMBAI :Before the pandemic, Taapsee Pannu was regarded as one of the most successful actresses in the Hindi film...
Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana: New Story! Will Anmol find her happiness with the person she had not desired to spend her life with?
MUMBAI :Dangal TV, known for a lot of amazing shows, is here with yet another show – Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana. The...
Katha Ankahee: Woah! An intense moment between Viaan and Katha as he saves her
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
upcoming movies and their latest updates
Interesting! Here’s a look at the list of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming movies and their latest updates
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet Kaur
Must Read! From a reality show to making her Hindi film debut, a look at Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet Kaur’s journey
Krishna Bhatt
Exclusive! Krishna Bhatt on Avika Gor’s casting in 1920 Horrors of the Heart, “I do believe that Avika was meant to do 1920”
Adipurush
Must Read! Big-budget films that failed to make a mark at the box office
Avika Gor
Exclusive! 1920 Horrors of the Heart actress Avika Gor on her link-up rumours with Manish Raisinghan, “We adore each other, we love each other but…”
FARHAN AKHTAR
Oops!'Jee Le Zaraa' delayed again, Farhan Akhtar shifts his focus to Aamir Khan Productions' next
Kunal Verma
Exclusive! Kunal Verma roped in for a movie also starring Kanwaljit Singh and Zarina Wahab!