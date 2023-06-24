Interesting! Here’s a look at the list of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming movies and their latest updates

MUMBAI :Before the pandemic, Taapsee Pannu was regarded as one of the most successful actresses in the Hindi film industry. However, things haven’t been great for the actress post-pandemic.

Her last two theatrical releases, Shabaash Mithu and Dobaaraa, both failed to make a mark at the box office. However, now, the actress has some interesting films lined up. So, let’s look at the list of Taapsee’s upcoming movies and their latest updates…

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi will be seen together in a movie titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?. The film’s shooting has been wrapped up many months ago, but it is yet to see the light of day. There were reports that the movie might get an OTT release. However, there’s no confirmation about it.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer Hasseen Dillruba was released on OTT, and it received a mixed response from the critics. However, audiences loved the movie, and now, makers are coming up with a sequel to the film titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up, and Taapsee has been sharing some stunning pictures of her in sarees on Instagram. It is not yet known whether the sequel will release in theatres or it will get an OTT release.

Dunki

One of the most awaited films of the year is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki and it stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. The movie is currently said to be in production, and it is slated to release on Christmas this year.

