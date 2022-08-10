Interesting! Here’s a look at Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movies and their latest updates

From Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Sam Bahadur, Vicky has some interesting films lined up, so let’s look at the list of his upcoming movies and latest updates on it...
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal’s first film as a lead was Masaan. He was later seen in movies like Raman Raghav 2.0, Raazi, Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and others.

Vicky has some interesting films lined up, so let’s look at the list of his upcoming movies and latest updates on it...

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

After three years, Vicky Kaushal will be having a theatrical release. He will next be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. The trailer and the songs of the film have grabbed everyone’s attention, so let’s wait and watch what response it will get at the box office.

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Vicky Kaushal, Tiptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk will be seen together in a movie which is reportedly titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. The makers have not yet officially announced the title of the film, but it clearly reminds us of the Shah Rukh Khan song from Duplicate. The movie is slated to release on 25th August 2023.

Sam Bahadur

After Raazi, Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar have teamed for the Sam Bahadur which is a biopic on Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The shooting of the film has been completed and it is slated to release on 1st December.

Vicky Kaushal – Manushi Chhillar movie

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar have reportedly teamed up for a YRF project which is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is said that the movie is a rom-com and it is titled The Great Indian Family. However, YRF has not yet officially made any announcement about it.

Meanwhile, Vicky has these four films lined up. He was supposed to play the lead role in The Immortal Ashwatthama, but there are reports that he is no longer a part of the project, and the makers have approached other actors like Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, and others.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

