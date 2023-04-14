Interesting! Here’s when Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was last seen without a mask

Raj Kundra wears masks that hide his whole face. However, a few months ago after getting anticipatory bail, the businessman was clicked with his wife Shilpa Shetty in the city and he wasn’t wearing any mask.
Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police in 2021 on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. He was later granted bail, and a few months ago the Supreme Court granted him anticipatory bail.

After getting the bail Raj is always seen wearing a mask whenever he is clicked by the paparazzi. He wears masks that hide his whole face. However, a few months ago after getting anticipatory bail, the businessman was clicked with his wife Shilpa in the city and he wasn’t wearing any mask. Yes, that was actually the last time the paps could click him without a mask.


Also Read: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra steps out without a mask; netizens say, “Is he ok. Where is the mask.”

While Raj Kundra is always seen with a mask, Shilpa Shetty happily poses for the shutterbugs. There have been events where Shilpa poses for the paparazzi and Raj just runs inside. But, would you like to see Raj without a mask? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Shilpa Shetty’s movies, the actress was last seen in Nikamma which was a remake of Middle Class Abbayi. The film, which also starred Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia in the lead roles, was a disaster at the box office.

She has two interesting projects lined up. The actress will be seen in a movie titled Sukhee and has Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in her kitty. Indian Police Force is a web series and it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

Also ReaD: Oh No! Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra test covid positive

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

