Interesting! This is how Neena Gupta helped Mahima Choudhry's comeback

MUMBAI: Neena Gupta, who had to take to social media to ask for work a few years ago, has revealed that she is at a healthy stage of her career where she is being offered diverse roles and good money for work. She was offered a role in what is now Mahima Choudhry's comeback film, 'The Signature', which has been in the news since. Mahima is now fine and has completed the film's shoot.

The part played by Mahima was first offered to Neena Gupta. Neena declined it politely.

When contacted, the film's producer KC Bokadia confirmed and said, "Yes, we did speak to Neena Gupta for the role that has been done by Mahima. But Neena cited date issues."

He revealed that it was then that Anupam Kher, who plays the lead role in the film, suggested that he should talk to Mahima. "So, we cast her and mind you, she has done a fabulous job."

As they say, everything happens for the best. Had Neena done the role, we would have had to wait for Mahima's comeback for a longer time.

Mahima made her acting debut in the 1997 film Pardes, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She established a career with several roles in films including Daag (1999), Dhadkan (2000), Kurukshetra (2000), Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002), and received critical recognition for her performances in Dil Kya Kare (1999) and Lajja (2001).

