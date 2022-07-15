Interesting! This is how Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl reacted to news of her dating Lalit Modi, Deets Inside

Rohman had a very mature take here and seems like they are still cordial with each other. In his story, he also mentioned not to spread hate, but love, “#SpreadLoveNotHate”. Sushmita was part of many jokes and memes and was being trolled for dating Lalit modi.

MUMBAI: Recently, Lalit Modi announced that he is dating the very talented Sushmita Sen and this news has taken the internet by a storm. Many reactions have come in and people thought they got married, until they clarified that they are dating, but a wedding could take place someday.

Netizens are congratulating this couple on their happy news but of course, since they are public figures, they are also facing backlash for the same. While they are also ridiculed, Sushmita was also tagged a gold-digger.

Amidst all this, an interesting reaction has surfaced from Rohman Shawl’s side. He seems to have shared an Instagram story which appears like he defended his ex-girlfriend and her choices. The duo had parted ways in December 2021. In an interaction with another news portal, Rohman said, ‘Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful.’ He further added that if Sushmita chose someone, then that person would be worth it.

Rohman had a very mature take here and seems like they are still cordial with each other. In his story, he also mentioned not to spread hate, but love, "#SpreadLoveNotHate". Sushmita was part of many jokes and memes and was being trolled for dating Lalit modi.

Lalit Modi announced on Twitter about his better half, as he so adoringly called Sushmita, said that they were dating. Further, Sushmita and Lalit Modi clarified that they aren’t married but are together and happy.

