Interesting! Hrithik Roshan met his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad through Twitter and not a Dating App

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad was recently spotted at the actor’s house posing for a family pic. Reportedly the actor had been dating Saba for quite a few months and the duo was spotted together for the first time in a Mumbai restaurant. But how did their relationship commence?

It now seems to be official that Saba Azad is now a part of Hrithik Roshan and his family. Reports now suggest that the couple found love on Twitter. A source told Bombay Times, “They have been dating for the past 2-3 months. While it was rumoured that the two met on an elite dating app, turns out that isn’t true. The two met on Twitter.”

We hear it all started when Hrithik had liked and shared a video on Twitter that featured Saba and a known rapper. He had addressed the tweet to the makers as he knew them. Saba we hear wrote back to him thanking for the same and that’s how the two got talking on DMs.”

Yesterday when Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a glimpse of their family time on social media. The picture featured Pinkie Roshan, Duggu’s sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan amongst others. But fans couldn’t help but notice the presence of Saba in the family frame.

Credit: koimoi