Interesting! Hrithik Roshan Opens Up: Challenges of 'Please Wale Smile,' Teases Krrish 4 and War 2

Hrithik Roshan Opens Up: Challenges of 'Please Wale Smile,' Teases Krrish 4 and War 2

Hrithik Roshan candidly discusses the intricacies of the 'Please Wale Smile' scene, drops hints about Krrish 4, and shares insights into his role in the highly anticipated War 2 in a recent interview.
MUMBAI: In a recent chat, Hrithik Roshan, riding high on the success of Fighter, shared his thoughts on the challenges of the beloved 'Please Wale Smile' scene, offered a tease about Krrish 4, and provided insights into his character in the much-anticipated War 2.

Acknowledging the audience's desire for a similar heartwarming smile in Krrish 4, Hrithik discussed the difficulty of balancing authenticity in such moments, stating, "It was a difficult one because it could become caricatures. I had to bring in some amount of me into it. Yeah, that was tough." He emphasized the need for a personal touch to prevent the scene from feeling overly theatrical.

Expressing gratitude for the positive response to the 'Please Wale Smile' scene, Hrithik remarked, "Very fortunate with all the reviews and all the compliments coming our way, it’s very very encouraging. Really feeling like I have gotten enough of a pat on my back to feel the strength and get into war now."

Currently filming for War 2, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, Hrithik shared his excitement about portraying Kabir in a different light. He teased, "Kabir has definitely left a mark. And getting into Kabir's boots is going to be fun because this time, my challenge is to show Kabir in a different light. A different aspect of him which is going to be interesting."

In the interview, Hrithik candidly discussed the significance of box office numbers as the ultimate validation for a film, especially when catering to the audience that drives those numbers.

As fans eagerly anticipate the unique facets of Kabir in War 2 and the awaited Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan's candid revelations add to the excitement surrounding his future projects.

