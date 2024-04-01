Interesting! Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand, and 'Fighter' Team to Unveil Special Asset on Deepika Padukone's 38th Birthday

MUMBAI: As Deepika Padukone gears up to celebrate her 38th birthday on January 5, the excitement around the upcoming film 'Fighter,' starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, is reaching new heights. In an exclusive revelation, Pinkvilla has learned that the 'Fighter' team, led by Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand, is planning a special birthday surprise for Deepika Padukone.

According to exclusive information from Pinkvilla, on Deepika's birthday, January 5, the 'Fighter' team will unveil a special asset that includes some unseen looks of the actress. This surprise is expected to add to the already heightened anticipation among fans for the film, which is one of the most eagerly awaited releases of 2024.

In addition to the birthday surprise, director Siddharth Anand took to social media to clarify rumors about the film's runtime. On his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, he shared, "#Fighter run time rumors. Real run time is under 2 hours 40 minutes," putting speculations to rest.

'Fighter' promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience, with Siddharth Anand designing it as an aerial action entertainer for the big screen. Notably, 'Fighter' will be the first Hrithik Roshan film to be released in 3D, offering audiences a premium format to enhance their theatrical experience.

Scheduled for release on January 25, 2024, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz. The characters portrayed by Deepika and Hrithik, Squadron Leader Minal Rathore and Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, respectively, have generated considerable intrigue among moviegoers.

As the 'Fighter' team prepares to surprise Deepika Padukone on her birthday, fans can anticipate an exclusive glimpse into the film, heightening the excitement leading up to its release on January 25, 2024.

Credit: Pinkvilla