Interesting! “I love kids and I wish they had contacted me a bit earlier than they did,” said Mumtaz as she declined ‘Superstar Singer 2’, politely

“Look, I was in London and they wanted me to come in a short period of time. It was not possible. I love kids and I wish they had contacted me a bit earlier than they did.” Mumtaz is keen on doing the show in the future if things work out as she does follow it.

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become the number one reality show on television. The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

Recently, Bollywood veteran actress Mumtaz declined being a part of the show. Apparently she was to grace it as a guest but couldn’t make it. Mumtaz was in London when the channel called up and the actress did think about it but eventually declined the offer.

Mumtaz confirmed and explained, “Look, I was in London and they wanted me to come in a short period of time. It was not possible. I love kids and I wish they had contacted me a bit earlier than they did.” Mumtaz is keen on doing the show in the future if things work out as she does follow it.

The veteran actress is back in the city after she had flown in May this year to be with her husband Mayur Madhvani in London. She will be celebrating her birthday in Kenya on the 31st of July. She will be joined there by her daughter Natasha and son-in-law Fardeen on this special occasion that her husband has arranged for her.

Credits: ETimes, Times of India

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 20:08

