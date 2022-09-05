Interesting! Ibrahim Ali Khan dines with Palak Tiwari amid their dating rumors

MUMBAI: We still remember the video where Palak Tiwari hid her face from the camera before Ibrahim Ali Khan got into her car. And that added a spark to Palak and Ibrahim’s dating rumours. Yet again, Palak was spotted with Saif Ali Khan’s son outside a restaurant in the city. The duo was accompanied by Sohail Khan and Seema Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan.

Palak Tiwari has time and again refuted every possible linkup rumour with Ibrahim Ali Khan. “It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there,” she was quoted saying.

“It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it,” said Palak.

On the work front, Palak has been busy with one music video after the other. As for Ibrahim, he is currently working as an assistant director for Karan Johar on the sets of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The actor’s son is yet to announce his Bollywood debut.

Credit: India Today