Interesting! Is Janhvi Kapoor dating someone? Scroll down to know more

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating a social activist Orhan Awatramani
MUMBAI: Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor has been rumoured to be in a relationship with social activist Orhan Awatramani. Recently, the Good Luck Jerry actress took to her official social media handles and shared a few stills that were clicked during a recent party she attended. Among the pictures, it was Janhvi Kapoor's pictures with her rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani, that garnered the attention of her fans and followers.

Also Read:Finally! Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ starts rolling today

In the pictures, Janvi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani look extremely comfortable together, and very much in love. The actress, who is seen in a neon yellow short dress and matching floaters, twinned with her rumoured beau is seen in yellow trousers, shoes, and a black t-shirt.
 

Earlier, Orhan Awatramani had accompanied Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor on their recent Ooty vacation. The pictures of the trio, which the actress posted on her official social media pages, had garnered the attention of both her fans and gossipmongers. However, the talented actress has not reacted to the relationship rumours yet.

Also Read:Kya Baat Hain! Check out the closet of Khushi Kapoor, here is what you will find

Coming to the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is playing the lead role in the official remake of the Nayanthara-starring Tamil blockbuster Kolamavu Kokila, which has been titled Good Luck Jerry. She will also be seen in the remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film Helen, which is titled Mili. She is also playing the female lead opposite Rajkummar Rao in the Dharma Productions film Mr & Mrs Mahi.

