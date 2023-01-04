Interesting! Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya poses with Boney Kapoor at NMACC launch

The who's who from the world of entertainment were present at the event.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 15:17
movie_image: 
Shikhar Pahariya poses with Boney Kapoor

MUMBAI :Nita Ambani has been one of the most well- known socialites and entrepreneurs in India. She now hosted a grand event where she launched her cultural center at the Jio World Gardens at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai on 31st March. The who’s who from the world of entertainment were present at the event.

Also Read-  WHAT! Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal takes a BREAK from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma; here's what he is up to

Surprisingly Janhvi Kapoor was there with dad Boney Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The latter posed with Boney Kapoor for the paparazzi surprisingly but Janhvi Kapoor was not to be seen in the frame.

Shikhar looked dapper in a green jacket, shirt and bowtie.

 

Shikhar had previously shared a romantic monochrome photo which seems to be him with Kapoor on vacation. The picture is clicked on a moonlit night on the beach. Interestingly, Janhvi has also reshared the picture.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) aims at preserving and promoting Indian traditional art and artifacts.

Also Read-  Oops! Janhvi Kapoor gets massively trolled for her unprofessional behaviour towards a journalist

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-hindustantimes  

 

Nita Ambani Smriti Irani Dilip Joshi Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Karisma Kapoor Priyanka Chopra Shloka Ambani Athiya Shetty Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani TV News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 15:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Caring! Amba wants to assure that Satya is happy with Sai
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! “Esha should do a biopic on Dream Girl, it will be a treat to watch her as a Hema Malini on screen” Suniel Shetty
MUMBAI:Suniel Shetty has been grabbing the attention of fans with his beautiful acting contribution in different genres...
Exclusive! Sharad Malhotra and Manish Raisinghan roped in for Atrangi’s next
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Must Read! Have a look at the series and movies on OTT for the month of April
MUMBAI:With the rise in consumption of content we can see amazing projects being made in terms of movies and web series...
Exclusive! “I am still known as Dilbara and Dhoom girl” - Esha Deol
MUMBAI: Actress Esha Deol has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution. She is...
Recent Stories
Priyanka-Nick
From Priyanka-Nick to Bollywood's A-list, global celebs throng NMACC opening (Ld)

Latest Video

Related Stories
Priyanka-Nick
From Priyanka-Nick to Bollywood's A-list, global celebs throng NMACC opening (Ld)
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look
Jawan
Wow! First song from film Jawan to release before teaser
Global celebs
Priyanka-Nick to Jeff Coons: Global celebs show up for NMACC opening
Sara Ali Khan
What! Rumored couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan roped in for Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3? Deets Inside
Priyanka Chopra
LOL! As Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar’s video goes viral, Nick Jonas grabs attention; netizen say, “Nick be like ye itna kyu hansri kuch samajh ni aaya”