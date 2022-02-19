INTERESTING: Javed Akhtar steps out for a morning stroll ahead of son Farhan Akhtar’s wedding with Shibani Dandekar

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar reportedly got together in 2018.

(Also Read: RUMOUR MILLS: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to have a MAHARASHTRIAN WEDDING ahead of the official one in Khandala?)

He was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna Akhtar, with whom he has two daughters. Farhan is also about to make his directorial comeback, with a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

As Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are set to tie the knot, at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala bungalow, ahead of the wedding ceremony, Javed Akhtar stepped out for a morning stroll in Khandala today. The veteran writer was spotted and snapped by the shutterbugs.

According to a report in a news portal, the couple wanted to keep their wedding ceremony basic and simple as possible. The guests have also been asked to wear easy colours like pastels and whites for the wedding. Pre-wedding festivities of the couple had commenced on February 17. After fun-filled mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding is taking place today in Khandala.

(Also Read: OMG! Netizens slam Farhan Akhtar for calling Shibani Dandekar ‘Forever Co-traveler’)

CREDIT: TOI