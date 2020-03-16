Interesting! Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur reunites with Aditya Roy in Delhi for THIS reason, scroll down for details

Mrunal Thakur who was last seen in Jersey co-starring Shahid Kapoor recently joined Aditya Roy Kapoor in Delhi to promote his upcoming film

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 22:09
movie_image: 
Interesting! Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur reunites with Aditya Roy in Delhi for THIS reason, scroll down for details

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur is currently in Delhi shooting for her upcoming crime thriller 'Gumrah', in which she is playing the role of a cop for the first time ever on screen. Being the perfect supportive co-star that she is, Mrunal had a reunion of sorts with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur in the capital.

Aditya is there to promote his upcoming release - 'Rashtra Kavach OM' and Mrunal wanted to extend her support and cheer on Aditya for his soon to release film. Mrunal wished him and the entire team all the luck for the release.

Also Read: WHAT! Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence of being a dual degree holder, scroll down to know more

The actress has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution as an actress and we have seen some amazing characters coming from her side and winning abundance of love from the fans.

No doubt the actress was immensely loved in her recent movie Jersey, which had Shahid Kapoor in the lead role alongside her and she has indeed created a strong mark not only with her amazing acting contribution, but also with her cuteness.

Also Read: Shocking! Mrunal Thakur gets trolled on her latest bikini picture; Netizens call her, “Urfi Javed Ki Behen”

In the recent past, the actress recently refuted rumours of getting two college degrees after completing school. Mrunal jokingly said she is thankful to whoever has written or edited that on Wikipedia. However, she maintained that it is not true and that she has no degree. In fact, the ‘Jersey’ actress revealed that she was kicked out of college and detained because she had attendance problems.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Bollywood movies Mrunal Thakur Aditya Roy Kapoor Jersey Gumrah Toofan Super 30 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 22:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Upcoming Drama! Another failed attempt by Jasmine to separate Fateh and Tejo
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Shiva’s romantic plan for Raavi creates another trouble for her
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Romantic! Gear up for yet another romantic dance performance by AbhiRa in YRKKH, Deets inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Wow! Pihu saves Ram from Kanika
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. Also read -...
Hilarious! Check out what Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Ram and Priya are upto
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Sai’s pain is misunderstood, Virat takes support from the Chavans
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein will showcase a major twist....
Recent Stories
OMG! ‘Ishq Vishk’ fame actress Shenaz Treasurywala is diagnosed with This disease
OMG! ‘Ishq Vishk’ fame actress Shenaz Treasurywala is diagnosed with This disease
Latest Video