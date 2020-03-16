Interesting! Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur reunites with Aditya Roy in Delhi for THIS reason, scroll down for details

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur is currently in Delhi shooting for her upcoming crime thriller 'Gumrah', in which she is playing the role of a cop for the first time ever on screen. Being the perfect supportive co-star that she is, Mrunal had a reunion of sorts with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur in the capital.

Aditya is there to promote his upcoming release - 'Rashtra Kavach OM' and Mrunal wanted to extend her support and cheer on Aditya for his soon to release film. Mrunal wished him and the entire team all the luck for the release.

The actress has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution as an actress and we have seen some amazing characters coming from her side and winning abundance of love from the fans.

No doubt the actress was immensely loved in her recent movie Jersey, which had Shahid Kapoor in the lead role alongside her and she has indeed created a strong mark not only with her amazing acting contribution, but also with her cuteness.

In the recent past, the actress recently refuted rumours of getting two college degrees after completing school. Mrunal jokingly said she is thankful to whoever has written or edited that on Wikipedia. However, she maintained that it is not true and that she has no degree. In fact, the ‘Jersey’ actress revealed that she was kicked out of college and detained because she had attendance problems.

