Interesting! Jhanvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya poses with Boney Kapoor at NMACC launch

MUMBAI :Nita Ambani has been one of the most well- known socialites and entrepreneurs in India. She now hosted a grand event where she launched her cultural center at the Jio World Gardens at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai on 31st March. The who’s who from the world of entertainment were present at the event.

Surprisingly Janhvi Kapoor was there with dad Boney Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The latter posed with Boney Kapoor for the paparazzi surprisingly but Janhvi Kapoor was not to be seen in the frame.

Shikhar looked dapper in a green jacket, shirt and bowtie.



Shikhar had previously shared a romantic monochrome photo which seems to be him with Kapoor on vacation. The picture is clicked on a moonlit night on the beach. Interestingly, Janhvi has also reshared the picture.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) aims at preserving and promoting Indian traditional art and artifacts.

