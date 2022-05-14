Interesting! Kabir Khan knew Shah Rukh Khan before he joined the industry

MUMBAI: Director, screenwriter, and cinematographer Kabir Khan started his career working in documentary films and then made his feature film directorial debut in 2006 with Kabul Express. This was followed by New York (2009), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Phantom (2015), Tubelight (2017), and 83 (2021). He recently revealed that he used to take Shah Rukh Khan's notes when he took a filmmaking course at the Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. Both were students at the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC) of Jamia Milia Islamia.

The duo worked together in Kabir's 2017 film Tubelight, starring Salman Khan, in which Shah Rukh played a cameo. Shah Rukh also narrated Kabir's Amazon Prime Video series The Forgotten Army.

Kabir said, "I am so glad that I decided to do the course at MCRC because at that moment I was thinking of other courses like law or Masters in Economics. But from the first days in MCRC, I realised that this is what I am meant to do. I was doing a Master's in Communication, which was basically a filmmaking course. Before me, the most famous person from the institute was of course Shah Rukh Khan. He didn't come to become a filmmaker, he came to become an actor. But he was my senior in MCRC. I used his notes to study in fact. I knew Shah Rukh before he joined the industry.”

Kabir Khan also directed Shah Rukh in a campaign for Dubai Tourism. During the release of Tubelight, when he was asked about a possibility of a full-fledged collaboration with Shah Rukh, Kabir said, “I would love to work with him. I have known him since college days in Delhi. We shot for an advertisement recently and we do speak about ideas. So, if there comes an idea, we both agree upon, I am sure we will collaborate.”

