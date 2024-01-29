Interesting! Karan Johar’s cryptic post hints about the upcoming film; Fans speculate on Kajol and Ibrahim's 'Sarzameen'

MUMBAI: On Instagram, Karan Johar provided an update regarding his upcoming movie. In a post, the actor asserted that it was "not a film announcement." The very next line suggests that it might be one. In addition, he gave three suggestions and invited people to guess which celebrities he was referring to. Most people believed that he was going to reveal "Sarzameen," which would star Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On his Instagram, Kran Johar posted a new picture. The very next phrase stated that it "can be one" with the support of fans, despite the director and producer stating that it was "not a film announcement."

The message reads, “This is not a film announcement! But it can be...with your help! We have been shooting this intriguing film for the past year, kept it under wraps because not revealing key aspects of the film even to the crew was a decision the debut director took. So here are the broad hints - A) A superstar from the south who has just delivered a pan-India juggernaut! B) A massively loved actress who continues to awe us with her emotional energy on celluloid C) A legacy debut actor who is working tirelessly to find his spot in the sunshine of exceptional talent & combatting the obsession with the N [nepotism] word! But keeping his head down and just working!(sic)”

He further added, “The film is ready and we will be releasing it soon! Any guesses? If you guess the title & all other details correctly we would love to invite you to watch a glimpse of the film! With love. Team (Film Title) (sic).”

The caption read, “Let the guessing begin!!!” The majority of fans replied that Karan Johar is making references to Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. They predicted the movie's title to be "Sarzameen."

There had been rumors circulating that Ibrahim has signed a Dharma movie to make his feature debut. The proposed title of Ibrahim Ali Khan's first film with Dharma is "Sarzameen," as it was exclusively discovered by the popular news portal. Ibrahim will be the main character in this epic thriller. The movie began production at the end of February 2023. Kajol plays a crucial part and is coupled with Prithviraj. The director is going to be Kayoze Irani.

