Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she would raid Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor’s closet, calls the latter “OG fashionista”

MUMBAI :Kareena Kapoor Khan has changed the way Bollywood women in their 40’s perceive themselves. The actress not only manages her work commitments well but also balances it perfectly with motherhood and her wifely duties. The actress not to mention also has an envious fashion sense that has been praise worthy on several occasions.

Also Read- Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’

Kareena who was recently seen at a footwear launch brand was asked whose wardrobe she would like to raid. To this the Laal Singh Chaddha said, “I am sure Sonam Kapoor would have a stunning collection of shoes, as well as clothes and bags”

Talking about choosing to raid a closet, Kareena adds, “I think it would be Malaika. Because we have similar taste in shoes. I am sure I own half the pairs she does and vice versa. So, yeah definitely raiding her closet.”

Talking of Sonam, Bebo said, “She is the OG fashionista”

Also Read- What! Kareena Kapoor Khan goes against cousin Ranbir Kapoor for this reason

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in The Crew co starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Timesnow