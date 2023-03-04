Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she would raid Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor’s closet, calls the latter “OG fashionista”

The actress not to mention also has an envious fashion sense that has been praise worthy on several occasions.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 11:07
movie_image: 
Sonam Kapoor

MUMBAI :Kareena Kapoor Khan has changed the way Bollywood women in their 40’s perceive themselves. The actress not only manages her work commitments well but also balances it perfectly with motherhood and her wifely duties. The actress not to mention also has an envious fashion sense that has been praise worthy on several occasions.

Also Read- Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’

Kareena who was recently seen at a footwear launch brand was asked whose wardrobe she would like to raid. To this the Laal Singh Chaddha said, “I am sure Sonam Kapoor would have a stunning collection of shoes, as well as clothes and bags”

Talking about choosing to raid a closet, Kareena adds, “I think it would be Malaika. Because we have similar taste in shoes. I am sure I own half the pairs she does and vice versa. So, yeah definitely raiding her closet.”

Talking of Sonam, Bebo said, “She is the OG fashionista”

Also Read- What! Kareena Kapoor Khan goes against cousin Ranbir Kapoor for this reason

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in The Crew co starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Timesnow

 

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan Uorfi Javed Taimur Ali Khan Ranbir Kapoor Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Laal Singh Chaddha Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 11:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she would raid Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor’s closet, calls the latter “OG fashionista”
MUMBAI :Kareena Kapoor Khan has changed the way Bollywood women in their 40’s perceive themselves. The actress not only...
Dil Diyaan Gallan: Interesting! Maan announces his ownership of the haveli
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Exclusive! Garry Gill is giving newcomers a chance to become leads in top shows, and talks about his reason for investing in newcomers, “Newcomers and fresh faces, don’t always get the guidance they need or deserve”!
MUMBAI:Casting directors and coordinators are essential to developing new talent and identifying the right actor for a...
OMG! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the one thing that she keeps stealing from Karan Kundrra
MUMBAI :Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
OMG! Check out the salary charged by the cast of Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharmapatnii
MUMBAI:   Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharmapatnii is one of the most popular and loved television shows.The show stars,...
Recent Stories
Sonam Kapoor
Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she would raid Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor’s closet, calls the latter “OG fashionista”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exciting! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, PS-2, or Gumraah; which April release audience is looking forward to? View Poll Results
Exciting! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, PS-2, or Gumraah; which April release audience is looking forward to? View Poll Results
Wow! Let's go back to the time when Shah Rukh Khan said that he was paid 50 rupees for his first job in his life
Wow! Let's go back to the time when Shah Rukh Khan said that he was paid 50 rupees for his first job in his life
Interesting! Upcoming movies in the second quarter of 2023 that can be saviours for Bollywood
Interesting! Upcoming movies in the second quarter of 2023 that can be saviours for Bollywood
'Massive win' for Priyanka that she didn't end up like SSR: Apurva Asrani
'Massive win' for Priyanka that she didn't end up like SSR: Apurva Asrani
Rani Mukerji
Really! Rani Mukerji on keeping her daughter away from the media glare, says “already there is so much attention, want her to realise she isn’t special…”
Indian diaspora stay connected with their roots
Suniel Shetty says Bollywood helps Indian diaspora stay connected with their roots