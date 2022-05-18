Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to play 'Poo' again; details inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita and the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor, is noted for playing a variety of characters in a range of film genres—from romantic comedies to crime dramas. She is the recipient of several awards, including six Filmfare Awards.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 21:51
movie_image: 
Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to play 'Poo' again; details inside

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan, the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita and the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor, is noted for playing a variety of characters in a range of film genres—from romantic comedies to crime dramas. She is the recipient of several awards, including six Filmfare Awards. Kareena has given several iconic movies in her career of over two decades. Among all her films, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham holds a different fan following as she played the iconic character Pooja aka Poo. Helmed by Karan Johar, the family drama came with a great ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan in the leads.

Also read WOW: Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their FIRST CHILD?

In a recent conversation, the Jab We Met actress was asked which iconic look from her films she would like to recreate. To which, she replied and said, "Since ‘Poo’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of my most iconic characters, I would love to recreate that look of mine." Well, we would love to see Kareena Kapoor Khan recreate her iconic character yet again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has kickstarted the shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller in North-Eastern India to shoot with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X and also marks her digital debut.

Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, with whom she has two sons. Her off-screen life is the subject of widespread coverage in India. Known for being outspoken and assertive, she is recognised for her contributions to the film industry through her fashion style and film roles. Beside film acting, she participates in stage shows, hosts a radio show and has contributed as a co-writer to two autobiographical memoirs and two books of nutrition guides.

Also read Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan Poo actress Bollywood Movie News Film industry Karan Johar SRK K3G KJo TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 21:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Sriti Jha opens up about her aspirations and goals after playing Pragya for eight, long years
MUMBAI: Sriti Jha played the character of Pragya Arora in the very popular show, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, alongside Shabir...
Exclusive! Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi: Meenakshi Chugh to be part of the series
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive update for you all.Also Read: ...
Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to play 'Poo' again; details inside
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan, the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita and the younger sister of actress Karisma...
Shocking! Gauri Khan hated Shah Rukh's performance in this film
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction as his decades-long acting career is enough for it. He enjoys a massive...
Finally! Producer Asit Kumarr Modi opens up on rumours of Shailesh Lodha quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI: Since yesterday, reports of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha quitting the show have...
OMG! Sachin Tendulkar wants to know this from netizens; the latter comes up with amusing answers; check out
MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Sachin Tendulkar has a crazy fan following. Fans always look forward to his posts on...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to play 'Poo' again; details inside
Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to play 'Poo' again; details inside
Latest Video