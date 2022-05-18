Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to play 'Poo' again; details inside

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan, the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita and the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor, is noted for playing a variety of characters in a range of film genres—from romantic comedies to crime dramas. She is the recipient of several awards, including six Filmfare Awards. Kareena has given several iconic movies in her career of over two decades. Among all her films, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham holds a different fan following as she played the iconic character Pooja aka Poo. Helmed by Karan Johar, the family drama came with a great ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan in the leads.

In a recent conversation, the Jab We Met actress was asked which iconic look from her films she would like to recreate. To which, she replied and said, "Since ‘Poo’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of my most iconic characters, I would love to recreate that look of mine." Well, we would love to see Kareena Kapoor Khan recreate her iconic character yet again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has kickstarted the shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller in North-Eastern India to shoot with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X and also marks her digital debut.

Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, with whom she has two sons. Her off-screen life is the subject of widespread coverage in India. Known for being outspoken and assertive, she is recognised for her contributions to the film industry through her fashion style and film roles. Beside film acting, she participates in stage shows, hosts a radio show and has contributed as a co-writer to two autobiographical memoirs and two books of nutrition guides.

