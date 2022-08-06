Interesting! Kartik Aaryan reveals his profit share of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan stepped into Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan and Netflix's Dhamaka with Mrunal Thakur.

Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has shattered multiple box office records. Post this, he took some time off and held an ask me anything session on social media where he spoke about the profit share of the horror-comedy, marriage plans, and also revealed which superhero he would like to play in the Marvel universe.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Kartik starrer movie has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. Apart from the handsome hunk, the movie also features Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Amar Upadhyay.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan in a recent ‘ask me anything’ session on Twitter answered some fan questions and talked about the profit he’s earning for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. A netizen asked, “How much profit share you are getting out of this 150 crore?,” replying to the query, the actor said, “150 cr mein profit nahi, Fans ka pyaar mila hai !! Koi number usse bada nahin hota.” Another asked, “How are you feeling? Like kya kar rehe ho, khusi se naach rehe ho, gaa rehe ho? I just want to know the feeling of being at the top the world and in almost every Indian’s heart?,” he said, “If anyone could describe that feeling, they’ll be the biggest liars”

Kartik also gave a hint about the special announcement of his upcoming project, a fan asked, “Bhai Sundar Sushil look of Satyanarayan Ki Katha Kab Out Karoge??” actor shared, “Jald hi aapko apne Madhosh look aur Heroine se milwayenge.”

Kartik will next be seen in the Telugu remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada, Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller Freddy and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

Credits: Koimoi

