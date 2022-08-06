Interesting! Kartik Aaryan reveals his profit share of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan stepped into Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Submitted by tellychakkar-sushant on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 19:28
movie_image: 
Interesting! Kartik Aaryan reveals his profit share of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan stepped into Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan and Netflix's Dhamaka with Mrunal Thakur.

Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has shattered multiple box office records. Post this, he took some time off and held an ask me anything session on social media where he spoke about the profit share of the horror-comedy, marriage plans, and also revealed which superhero he would like to play in the Marvel universe.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Kartik starrer movie has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. Apart from the handsome hunk, the movie also features Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Amar Upadhyay.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan in a recent ‘ask me anything’ session on Twitter answered some fan questions and talked about the profit he’s earning for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. A netizen asked, “How much profit share you are getting out of this 150 crore?,” replying to the query, the actor said, “150 cr mein profit nahi, Fans ka pyaar mila hai !! Koi number usse bada nahin hota.” Another asked, “How are you feeling? Like kya kar rehe ho, khusi se naach rehe ho, gaa rehe ho? I just want to know the feeling of being at the top the world and in almost every Indian’s heart?,” he said, “If anyone could describe that feeling, they’ll be the biggest liars”

Have a look.

150 cr mein profit nahi
Fans ka pyaar mila hai !!
Koi number usse bada nahin hota #AskKartik https://t.co/FDge180zsK

— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 7, 2022

Spidey #AskKartik https://t.co/wuyJoK21o1

— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 7, 2022

Eligible se taken toh karao phir marriage ki baat karenge. Eligible eligible mein single hi reh jaoonga #AskKartik https://t.co/eHYs2dStj4

— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 7, 2022

If anyone could describe that feeling, they’ll be the biggest liars #AskKartik https://t.co/X3YmWMRrpE

— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 7, 2022

 

Also read Surprising! Bollywood superstar Salman Khan denies receiving threat calls in the police statement

Kartik also gave a hint about the special announcement of his upcoming project, a fan asked, “Bhai Sundar Sushil look of Satyanarayan Ki Katha Kab Out Karoge??” actor shared, “Jald hi aapko apne Madhosh look aur Heroine se milwayenge.”

Kartik will next be seen in the Telugu remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada, Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller Freddy and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

Also read Must Read! Ananya Panday opens up about her experience commencing her acting career after passing out of school

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Koimoi
    

Anees Bazmee Kartik Aaryan Bollywood Entertainment Movie News Film industry actors Tabu Kiara Advani Rajpal Yadav
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
tellychakkar-sushant's picture

About Author

Submitted by tellychakkar-sushant on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 19:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Congratulations! Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni bring home a swanky new Mercedes and we can't stop adoring it! Deet inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Aly and Jasmine are one of the most popular...
Amazing! Farhan Akhtar's first look from Ms Marvel out
MUMBAI: Touted as the first South Asian superhero ensemble project, Ms Marvel will follow the journey of its teenage...
ADORABLE! Check out how Imlie's Aryan and Arpita are setting sibling goals off-screen too
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Trolled! Netizens are not ready to accept Preeta with any other person in Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Omg! Shiva hints that something massive is going to happen in Pandya Store, Deet Inside
Mumbai: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
OOPS! Meet the bad boy on the sets of Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been one of the most anticipated shows of recent times; the show has already been garnering a...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Kartik Aaryan reveals his profit share of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Interesting! Kartik Aaryan reveals his profit share of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Latest Video