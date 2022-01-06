Interesting! Kartik Aaryan says, “Koi mujhse bhi puchega”, when reacting to one of the rumours about him

Kartik took to twitter to react to a circulating rumour about him being part of the next Housefull movie and replacing Akshay in the same. Rubbishing such hogwash, Kartik shared the article and called it 'Baseless'. He tweeted, "Koi mujhse bhi poochega meri agli picture kaunsi hai? Baseless." Shutting down all rumours at once.
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan has recently broken the dry spell cast over the Box-office with his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is still stable in its run. The actor is currently taking in all the glory after this success and was recently even seen at Kashi for being grateful for the success of his film.

Ever since the movie hit the box-office, many comparisons have been drawn between the film and its predecessor and between Kartik and Akshay too. Kartik received ample praises and acclaim for his performance in the film.

Kartik took to twitter to react to a circulating rumour about him being part of the next Housefull movie and replacing Akshay in the same. Rubbishing such hogwash, Kartik shared the article and called it ‘Baseless’. He tweeted, “Koi mujhse bhi poochega meri agli picture kaunsi hai? Baseless.” Shutting down all rumours at once.

Kartik has taken to the hearts of the audiences with his performance in the film. One of the twitter users tweeted, “He is the next Akshay Kumar in all sense, does good comedy, gives hit somehow, quotes unnecessary tweets, etc. bookmark this tweet.” Another one wrote, “You only tell us, what’s your next project.”

About being compared to Akshay, Kartik said in an interview that, “I never wanted to draw this comparison. People shouldn’t do it.” He also said that he loved Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and that he grew up watching him like everyone else.

Kartik made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama and even appeared in its sequel. He also featured in films like, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka and Luka Chuppi. 

Credits: Hindustan Times

