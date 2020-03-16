Interesting! Kartik Aaryan spills beans over having dated a Bollywood actress

MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become a huge success for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame, Kartik Aaryan and the movie seems to have finally lifted the dry-spell cast over the Box-office.

Bollywood is also famous for its rumours and gossips that keep brimming around and similarly, Kartik Aaryan too has found himself amidst such rumours often. Kartik Aaryan now opened up that he did date an actress from Bollywood and he also talked about infidelity.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Kartik said ‘Yes’ to a question about having dated a Bollywood actress. Kartik went on to talk about link-up rumours and said that if two people are seen together, speculations start around them as they were spotted together and because of it, it becomes uncomfortable to be ‘spotted’ with someone, when there’s nothing going on between two people.

During one of his promotional interviews for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik answered a question about link-up rumours and if they were promotional saying that, actors had a personal life too and not everything was promotional.

Kartik was also rumoured to be dating Kriti Sanon too and the actress however, quashed such rumours stating that she could only wish her life was as interesting as the media portrayed it to be!

Credits: Bollywoodshaadhis.com