Interesting! Katrina Kaif Praises Vijay Sethupathi as 'Class Topper' in Merry Christmas, Talks About Unique Homework Assigned by Sriram Raghavan

As the anticipation builds for the release of the upcoming film Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the lead stars, are sharing insights into their experiences working on the project.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 15:00
movie_image: 
Katrina

MUMBAI: In a recent interview with Film Companion, Katrina Kaif opened up about her preparation for the role of Maria in Merry Christmas. She revealed that Sriram Raghavan, the director, assigned her a unique task to enhance her understanding of the character. Unlike typical preparations, Raghavan asked Katrina to write her character's backstory, providing her with a deeper connection to the role.

Katrina shared, "He said, ‘Tell me what you think, where she came from, who she is, why she does what she does.’ That process really helped me understand the world."

Also Read: Wow! Director Sriram Raghavan Unveils Insights into Merry Christmas: Pinocchio Connection, Casting Choices, and More

Interestingly, when asked if Vijay Sethupathi received a similar assignment, Katrina playfully remarked, "I don’t think he was asked to write a backstory. I think that homework was only given to me. Because he’s the class topper, no? He already has the tag of a great artist and a great actor."

In response to Katrina's comment, Vijay Sethupathi humorously added, "Only I know the pain I go through." He explained his method, emphasizing how he tries to comprehend the character's past life by asking questions when hearing a story.

The camaraderie and banter between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi add an extra layer of charm to the promotions of Merry Christmas. The film, scheduled for release on January 12, 2024, is expected to be a gripping cinematic venture under Sriram Raghavan's direction.

Also Read:Box office prediction! Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to touch this mark as per the current pre release buzz

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

    
 

Katrina Kaif Vijay Sethupathi Merry Christmas Sriram Raghavan Bollywood film Backstory Class Topper Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Bhagyalaxmi: Laxmi's Heartfelt Gesture on Neelam's Birthday Unleashes Twisted Drama
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of ZEE TV's popular serial Bhagyalaxmi, viewers can brace themselves for a...
Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee's Struggle with English and Transformation at Delhi University
MUMBAI: Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee opened up about the challenges he faced with spoken English during his time at...
Must Read! Konkona Sensharma Recalls Initial Embarrassment Over a 'Sensational' Film
MUMBAI: Konkona Sensharma opened up about a moment of embarrassment early in her career when she reluctantly starred in...
Interesting! Katrina Kaif Praises Vijay Sethupathi as 'Class Topper' in Merry Christmas, Talks About Unique Homework Assigned by Sriram Raghavan
MUMBAI: In a recent interview with Film Companion, Katrina Kaif opened up about her preparation for the role of Maria...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhaval and Natasha's Unintended Pheras Bring Unexpected Twists!
MUMBAI : The intriguing tale of love and twists continues in Star Plus' Hindi TV serial Pandya Store as Dhaval and...
Wow! Priyanka Chopra Applauds Pankaj Tripathi's Wisdom on Embracing a 'Slow' Life
MUMBAI: In the throwback video from five years ago, Pankaj Tripathi shared his philosophy, stating, "Main jeevan mein...
Recent Stories
Manoj
Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee's Struggle with English and Transformation at Delhi University
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manoj
Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee's Struggle with English and Transformation at Delhi University
Konkona
Must Read! Konkona Sensharma Recalls Initial Embarrassment Over a 'Sensational' Film
Priyanka
Wow! Priyanka Chopra Applauds Pankaj Tripathi's Wisdom on Embracing a 'Slow' Life
Kriti
Interesting! Kriti Sanon's Production Venture "Do Patti" Marks a Shift, but Direction Not on the Horizon
Taapsee
Must Read! Taapsee Pannu's Favorite Bollywood Film and First Celebrity Crush Revealed in Exclusive Chit-Chat
Khushi
Must Read! Khushi Kapoor Advocates the Power of Positivity on The Archies Set: A Lesson in Mental Well-being