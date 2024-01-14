Interesting! Katrina Kaif Praises Vijay Sethupathi as 'Class Topper' in Merry Christmas, Talks About Unique Homework Assigned by Sriram Raghavan

MUMBAI: In a recent interview with Film Companion, Katrina Kaif opened up about her preparation for the role of Maria in Merry Christmas. She revealed that Sriram Raghavan, the director, assigned her a unique task to enhance her understanding of the character. Unlike typical preparations, Raghavan asked Katrina to write her character's backstory, providing her with a deeper connection to the role.

Katrina shared, "He said, ‘Tell me what you think, where she came from, who she is, why she does what she does.’ That process really helped me understand the world."

Interestingly, when asked if Vijay Sethupathi received a similar assignment, Katrina playfully remarked, "I don’t think he was asked to write a backstory. I think that homework was only given to me. Because he’s the class topper, no? He already has the tag of a great artist and a great actor."

In response to Katrina's comment, Vijay Sethupathi humorously added, "Only I know the pain I go through." He explained his method, emphasizing how he tries to comprehend the character's past life by asking questions when hearing a story.

The camaraderie and banter between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi add an extra layer of charm to the promotions of Merry Christmas. The film, scheduled for release on January 12, 2024, is expected to be a gripping cinematic venture under Sriram Raghavan's direction.

Credit: Pinkvilla



