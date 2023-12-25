Interesting! Katrina Kaif Reveals Secret Bike Riding Lessons in Bandra for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Trainer's Identity Remains Confidential

MUMBAI: The actress, during a road trip interview for Merry Christmas promotions, keeps the identity of her bike riding instructor a secret but discloses her experience learning on Bandra's roads at night.

Katrina Kaif shares an interesting tidbit about her journey to learn bike riding for the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. She discloses that she practised riding bikes in Bandra, Mumbai, during late-night hours. When questioned about her trainer, she intriguingly states, "That will remain a secret."

To enhance her biking skills, Katrina reveals that she was sent to the Ducati training school in Spain during the shooting of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The actress acknowledges that the training contributed to improving her proficiency in bike riding.

After returning to Mumbai post-filming, Katrina attempted bike riding from her home in Bandra to Yash Raj. However, the experience proved overwhelming and terrifying, leading her to abandon further attempts. She expresses the challenges of navigating traffic and feeling overwhelmed during her Mumbai rides.

Katrina Kaif discloses that she experiences car sickness in low-level vehicles and prefers SUVs for a comfortable ride. She emphasizes that her first car was a Toyota second-hand vehicle.

The revelations come as part of the promotional activities for her upcoming thriller, Merry Christmas, in which she stars alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The movie's trailer teases an intriguing narrative set on Christmas Eve, promising suspense and unexpected twists.

