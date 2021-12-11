Interesting! Katrina Kaif’s missed opportunity in this film redefined Vicky Kaushal’s career

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel on December 9. The actors officially confirmed their wedding when they shared exquisite pictures from the intimate ceremony on their Instagram accounts.

In an interesting co-incidence, one of the shelved projects starring Katrina actually turned out to be a game changer for Vicky's career in the Bollywood. Director Aditya Dhar was supposed to make his debut with a romantic drama titled 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan in lead roles. When he was about to start its shooting in September 2016, the terrorist attacks happened in Uri and the Indian government retaliated with the surgical strikes after a few days. This led to Pakistani actors getting banned from working in India by the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association.

'Raat Baaki' got stalled and Aditya took upon himself to search about the Uri attacks. His efforts led to him making 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' that eventually was released in 2019. The film is Vicky's biggest blockbuster earning more than Rs 300 crores at the global box-office. His performance was widely appreciated by the critics as well. The actor and the director even received the Best Actor and Best Director honours at the National Film Awards for the film.

Credits: DNA India