Interesting! Khushali Kumar talks about how hard it was to get out of the character, had sudden breakdowns at night, check out the deets inside

The trailer of the movie looked really promising and we got to see Khushali Kumar, Ehan Bhat, Tusharr Khanna and Milind Soman giving a really good performance.

In an exclusive interaction with the media, when asked about the monologue in one of the scenes and how difficult it was for her, the actress replied by saying that it was difficult for her to get into that state of mind and that she had isolated herself for a few days before doing the scene. Khushali also mentioned that after doing the scene, it was difficult for her to break out of the character as there were nights when she would suddenly wake up and break down without having an idea about why it’s happening to her. She pointed out how on-screen the character and the scene looked good and even the people around appreciated it so she only hopes that the audience will also like it.

