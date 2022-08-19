Interesting! Khushi Kapoor rumored to be dating sister Janhvi Kapoor’s ex-boyfriend, details inside

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Meanwhile the actress is grabbing the limelight and it has a connection with her personal life. The Archies actress is quite active on social media and has recently indulged in a loved-up exchange with Akshat Rajan, who was earlier rumoured to be dating her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor.

She recently took to Instagram a few pictures from her holiday getaway, California. In the first picture, Khushi wore a crop top and track pants. In the next couple of slides, she was seen posing with Akshat, who has been a close friend of Janhvi for a long time now.

What grabbed everyone's attention was the 'I Love You' exchange between Khushi and Akshat on her post. While Akshat commented 'ly' followed by three heart emojis, Khushi reciprocated her feelings in her reply, 'iluuuuuu' followed by a heart emoji. Khushi and Akshat's loved-up exchange has now sparked speculations of them dating and it remains to be seen if it turns out to be true.

Meanwhile, along with Khushi, will be making their debut with The Archies. Set in the 1960s, The Archies is a musical drama that will premiere on Netflix. The young actors will play the beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics.

