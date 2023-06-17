Interesting! Kiara Advani to star alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2? Here’s what netizens have to say

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani is surely one of the most successful actresses of this generation. Her last few films like Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and others have done well at the box office.

Now, reportedly, the actress has been roped in to star in War 2 which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and well, netizens are very happy with the casting of Kiara in it.

A netizen tweeted, “It's a good news for war sequel fans Vaani was in the first part & now Kiara is opposite Hrithik in the Film, AAA ghungroo Tut gaye #NTRJr as a villain character and the whole film will be #War2 #HrithikRoshan #KiaraAdvani.” Another Twitter user wrote, “this is a big one, please explore kiara's talent well in this one....my girl can do it all..she will be the next superstar in the spy universe..believe me.”

One more Twitter user wrote, “It's good choice by YRF for choosing Kiara Advani in #War2 #HrithikRoshan #JNTR.” Check out the tweets below...

Kiara currently has movies like SatyaPrem Ki Katha and Game Changer lined up. SPK, which also stars Kartik Aaryan, is slated to release on 29th June 2023. The film’s trailer and songs are getting a good response. Meanwhile, Game Changer, which stars Ram Charan as male lead, is a Telugu film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.

So, are you excited to watch Kiara in War 2? Let us know in the comments below...