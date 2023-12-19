Interesting! Kriti Sanon and Kajol starrer Do Patti wraps up shooting, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI: This year, the audience got to see a lot of amazing movies with a lot of debuts and a lot of comebacks which rocked the box office with huge collections. The movies kept the audience hooked right from the moment of its announcement.

One of the movies that the audience has been waiting for is, Do Patti which is Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer. The upcoming Hindi movie is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and will feature Kriti Sanon, Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh as lead characters.

The movie has been a topic of discussion for a long time now as we keep getting some updates about the movie. Now another latest update about the movie is here and you can check out the post below:

As we can see that the movie has finally wrapped up which means we will soon get to watch the trailer and teaser of the movie. The audience has been waiting for this movie as the star cast of the movie looks unique and we are all excited to see Kajol coming back to the screens.

While this year was amazing for Hindi movies, it seems that even the beginning of next year will be amazing. Talking about Kajol coming back on screens, we have seen her this year in the Netflix movie Lust Stories 2.

