Interesting! Kriti Sanon’s maiden production house ‘Blue Butterfly Films’ has a Sushant Singh Rajput connection, read on to find out what

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon has carved a niche for herself ever since her debut in Heropanti with Tiger Shroff. The actress has ever since then been a part of fantastic content like Mimi, Dilwale, Luka Chuppi, among others. The actress now has another feather to add to her hat. She recently announced the launch of her maiden production house which is named ‘Blue Butterfly Films’.

Many have lauded the actress for achieving this milestone. Now interestingly, some netizens have figured out that the name of the Adipurush actress’s production house has a connection with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Kriti and Sushant were reportedly dating for a long time before the latter moved on and started dating Rhea Chakraborty.

Kriti’s sister Nupur was also reportedly close to Sushant. After His death, Kriti didn’t post anything for a while and took her time to pay her respects to the Chhichhore actor. Now after Kriti announced her production house, many fans and netizens pointed out that Sushant always used a blue butterfly emoji on most of his posts on social media. Once when the Dil Bechara actor was asked why he used the Blue butterfly emoji so much he had said that its stands for magic, truth, feelings, and love.

Sushant’s fans made it a point to highlight how Sushant loved the blue butterfly emoji; one wrote, “Blue butterfly is a symbol of Sushant (sic).” Another commented, “We miss him too… Thank you for keeping his memories alive…IYKYK”

Kriti also announced her first venture under her projection house; the Netflix film ‘Do Patti’ starring Kajol, which will be co-produced by the latter and Kanika Dhillon.

Kriti wrote, “Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women.”

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Adipurush which was a box office disaster. She will next be seen in Ganapath and The Crew.

