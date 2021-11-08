Interesting! Is Lara Dutta on a dating app? The actress clarifies

MUMBAI: Lara Dutta Bhupathi took to Instagram to clarify that she's not on any dating app after her fake dating profile went viral over the weekend.

She said that she has been seeing several memes and has been receiving messages about the fake profile. Hence, Lara Dutta decided to share a video with her clarification.

“Since yesterday, my feed has been absolutely flooded with some memes and some messages, they have been telling me that I have a profile on some kind of a dating app. So, it's been absolutely crazy, I have been going nuts since yesterday, trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is."

"So, I thought it is better to just go online and clarify it with you right here, right now that I am not on any dating app, have never been and am not on any right now either,” she said.

"Not that I have anything against dating apps, I think it is an absolutely fantastic way for people to actually connect and meet each other. I am personally not on a dating app at the moment. So, for all the memes doing the rounds out there, I am very amused to see most of them but there's not much truth in there," she further said.

I do very few Insta lives so it's really fun to connect with all of you who are here today. But if you do hear this, please know that all the memes that are doing the rounds that am on some dating app, am not on any dating app guys," Lara added.

Lara married Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011. In 2012, the couple welcomed their daughter Saira. Lara was last seen in BellBottom in which she played the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Credit: Hindustan Times