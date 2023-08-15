Interesting! THIS legendary villain never won a Filmfare Best Negative Role Award despite blockbuster movies and numerous nominations

Amrish Puri

MUMBAI:  The lead hero or heroine very often takes the cake in a film even though the villain or antagonists are extremely important to the storyline of the film. We have had several spellbinding villains like Prem Chopra, Ranjeet, Pran, Amjad Khan among others who have given their best and terrorizing characterizations. But there is one actor who despite several nominations for his brilliant performances never ended up winning The Best negative role award at filmfare.

Also Read-More than 'Mogambo': The many shades of Amrish Puri

We are talking about none other than the later Amrish Puri. Although all the villains mentioned above never won an award due to the negative role award being introduced in 1992, Amrish Puri still didn’t win a single one despite it being introduced 31 years back. He got a whopping 7 nominations but never won a single award.  

The late Amrish Puri was nominated in the Best Negative Role for the film Saudagar where he played the role of Chuniya Mama, however Sadashiv Amrapur won the award for his performance as Maharani in Sadak. Next year he was nominated again for his role of General Dong in Tehelka, but Nana Patekar won the award for essaying Majid Khan in Angaar. In 1994 too Amrish lost the award for playing Indrajit Chaddha in Damini to Paresh Rawal's role as the ganglord Velji. Again he didn’t win the award for his nomination of playing Durjan Singh in Karan Arjun, Raja Sahab in Koyla, Surya Singh Thapar in Baadshah and probably his last nomination of Mayor Ashraf Ali in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. 

Also Read-Must Read! This is how veteran actor Amrish Puri bagged the role in Steven Spielberg’s THIS film

Even though the late Amrish Puri never won the award for Best Negative role, he won the Filmfare for Best Supporting actor as GD Thakral in Meri Jung (1986), Shambhu Nath in Ghatak (1997), and Raja Thakur in Virasat (1998).

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Interesting! THIS legendary villain never won a Filmfare Best Negative Role Award despite blockbuster movies and numerous nominations
