Interesting! Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda finally breaks his silence over Chappal controversy, details inside

MUMBAI : Vijay Deverakonda is currently on the promotional spree of his upcoming film Liger co-starring Annaya Panday. However, it is Vijay Deverakonda's look for the promotional events which is sweeping headlines lately. He is seen wearing 'chappal' for promotions and surprised everyone with this move. Recently, he revealed why he is wearing 'chappal' for the promotions.

Also Read:Shocking! Ananya Panday gets massively trolled for her recent train trip along with Vijay Devarakonda; netizens say ‘Ab Pata Chala real struggle Kya Hota Hai’

Vijay Deverakonda revealed why he is wearing 'chappal' for the promotions of his upcoming film Liger. The Arjun Reddy actor said, "I know it's a blockbuster (Liger) with Chappals and cross legs...I wear all sorts of things. Jab mood laga kuch bhi phenta hu (I wear whatever I feel like). See, 30 days I have to promote the film and then every day I have to look for shoes and clothes and it will take forever. So, one great chappal I bought and it is making my life easier...So, I just do what I feel like."

Also Read:Liger Trailer out! Vijay Devarakonda starrer is a complete action 'masala' entertainer

Talking about Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role. Liger is a pan-India film and will hit theaters on August 25.

Credit: Pinkvilla