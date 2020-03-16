Interesting! Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui attends Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad screening with his ladylove

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad releases today in theatres. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai last night, where winner of Kangana’s debut reality show Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui turned up to support her with his girlfriend Nazila Saitashi.

The two were holding each other’s hands as they entered with the crowd surrounding them. While Munawar was dressed in light blue shirt and cream trousers, while Nazila looked stylish as always in a pink jumpsuit. While posing, Munawar pulled Nazila close to her, and also called for Saisha Shinde who was around. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video.

Inside the Lock Upp house, Munawar’s closeness to Anjali Arora was always one of the highlights of the reality show, and fans called the two MunJali. Some fans of Munjali were not so happy to see Munawar with Nazila. One fan commented, “Anjali kaha hai bhai yaar us ko hi girlfriend bana tha yaar.” Another miffed Anjali fan wrote, “Ya jocker anjali jasi ladki deserve ni krta.” But most people commented how great Munawar was looking, with Nazila and otherwise.

At the premiere, other contestants from Lock Upp like Saisha Shinde and Payal Rohatgi were also present. Dhaakad, which stars Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni, released in theatres today. Also starring Arjun Rampal, Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta, the film has been helmed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and promises some high octane action sequences.

