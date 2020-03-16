Interesting! From love life to relationships, all you have to know about favourite Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor will soon make her comeback with digital debut ‘Brown’ that features veteran actress Helen and Soni Razdan

Karisma Kapoor

MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor turns a year older today. The 47-year-old actress managed to win hearts with her exceptional performances in several Bollywood films. Let's take a look at Karisma's love life, broken relationships and more interesting facts.

Karisma Kapoor decided to marry Sanjay Kapur, a rich Delhi-based businessman on September 29, 2003. The two became parents to Samaira and Kiaan. But, Karisma and Sanjay parted ways in 2016 and the diva got custody of her children.

Also Read: Whoa! Karisma Kapoor had a CLASSIC reply to a fan who asked her whether she is ready to remarry

But before getting hitched to childhood friend, Karisma was rumoured to be in a relationship with Ajay Devgn. The two started dating, but Karisma got to know that Ajay was two-timing her with Raveena Tandon. She was then linked with David Dhawan, Govinda, and Salman Khan. It is speculated that Karisma and Abhishek Bachchan dated for almost 5 years, but before getting engaged the two called it off.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan: Exclusive! Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor to grace the couch together

While talking about her career, Karisma Kapoor rejected these Bollywood films including Judaai, Barsaat, Ishq, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Asoka. Karisma is considered one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. According to Republic World, Karisma Kapoor’s net worth is Rs 90.76 crores.

Well, as per sources, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor will be gracing the Koffee With Karan together. The Kapoor sisters will be spilling the beans about their childhood memories and family bonds and reveal some secrets about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding.

Our TellyChakkar team wishes the beauty diva a very happy birthday.

Credit: BollywoodLife

