Interesting! Lovebirds Malaika Arora to soon tie the knot with beau Arjun Kapoor, details inside

MUMBAI: One more Bollywood's favourite and loved couple will be getting hitched by the end of 2022 and they are Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. After the intimate weddings of Bollywood's power couples Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, this loved coupe will be tying the knot by the end of this year.

A very well-placed source close to the couple reveals, "Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family.

"Arjun and Malaika do not want a lavish wedding, they believe in simplicity and so they are going to host a wedding party after they register their wedding. The party will be hosted only by very close members of the industry and family members. The members will include the entire Kapoor family and Malaika's parents, while Kareena Kapoor Khan who is extremely close to the couple is definitely on the guest list," the source was quoted saying.

Credit: BollywoodLife