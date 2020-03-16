INTERESTING: Madhuri Dixit Nene has a SPECIAL MESSAGE for Paloma Dhillon who is all set to mark her debut opposite Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol!

Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Thakeria Dhillon is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She has signed her first film with the Rajashri Productions. The Avnish Barjatya directorial also stars Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol in the lead role.
MUMBAI: Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Thakeria Dhillon is all set to make her Bollywood debut.

She has signed her first film with the Rajshri Productions. The Avnish Barjatya directorial also stars Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol in the lead role.

Poonam, on the occasion shared a special post for her daughter. She captioned her post as:

Congratulations Darling @palomathakeriadhillon on your superb launch with the most prestigious @rajshrifilms #sooraj barjatya @avnish.barjatya . Your amazing hard work, commitment, talent is rewarded with this beautiful launch . God Bless you with super success & may you shine in all you do . Love you!! So proud of you

Now, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Twitter to congratulate Paloma that she is lucky to get an opportunity to start her career with Rajshri Productions as she herself started with them and how it will boost her career.

Take a look:

My journey began with Rajshri Productions & #PalomaThakeriaDhillon you’re so so lucky that you are also starting your journey with them! It’s going to very special and fun! Wishing you & the whole team all the very best! Have an awesome journey!

Rajshri Productions has also announced the latest development on Instagram. Along with the same set of pictures, the production house wrote, “Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri's next, helmed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins.” Paloma's brother, model Anmol Thakeria Dhillon replied, “Amazing”.

