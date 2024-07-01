Interesting! Madhuri Dixit Talks 2024 Plans: Movies on the Horizon, Possible Series in the Works

MUMBAI: As anticipation builds for the release of her Marathi production 'Panchak' on January 5, Madhuri Dixit Nene takes a moment to share insights into her upcoming onscreen ventures in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Reflecting on her last onscreen appearance in the Amazon Prime Video movie 'Maja Ma' in 2022, Madhuri reveals, "Definitely movies are planned for this year 2024. And my reality show Dance Deewane is also starting. Definitely movies are in the making. There might be a series also but it’s too early to say. But definitely it will be more active this year."

Discussing 'Panchak,' Madhuri is queried about her thoughts on box office expectations. She expresses, "Well, of course, everybody works for success, right? You want that finally. But what I feel is when you make a film, if you are happy with the way it has turned out and you know you have put your best foot forward and you have done your best, finally then it’s up to the audience to accept it or not accept it."

Adding a philosophical touch, she remarks, "Success and failure will always be a part of our lives. Of course, you would want every film to be successful, but I don’t know if it happens in anybody’s life. But I think failures are also learning points. When you face a failure, you have to think about it, learn from it and move on. Right now Panchak is releasing, and all our hopes are that it will be a success. But definitely, it is up to the audience."

Directed by Rahul Awate and Jayant Jathar, 'Panchak' features an ensemble cast including Addinath Kothare, Tejashri Pradhan, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, Deepti Devi, and Satish Alekar.

As Madhuri Dixit gears up for a dynamic 2024, her plans encompass a mix of films, the return of the reality show 'Dance Deewane,' and the potential addition of a series to her diverse repertoire.

