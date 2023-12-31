Interesting! Mahesh Bhatt Applauds Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' as an Unprecedented Cinematic Journey

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt commends son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's stellar performance in 'Animal,' hailing it as a daring and unapologetic cinematic experience that defies mainstream norms.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 16:00
movie_image: 
Mahesh

MUMBAI: In a recent accolade, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt showered praise on his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor and the team behind the blockbuster film 'Animal.' Describing the movie as an "unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey," Bhatt applauded the daring approach of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, emphasizing the film's departure from mainstream norms.

Expressing admiration for Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal in the film, Mahesh Bhatt stated, "In this unique Bollywood creature, Ranbir Kapoor’s performance doesn’t just add depth; it makes the animal live, throb, and pulse with the primal beat of life. Together, Vanga’s audacious filmmaking and Kapoor’s vitality offer an unprecedented and unapologetic cinematic journey."

Also Read: Animal teaser out! This Ranbir Kapoor starrer promises to be an intense action entertainer

'Animal' features an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. The storyline revolves around Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh, who discovers an assassination attempt on his father, propelling him on a journey of revenge.

Mahesh Bhatt's words underscore the film's departure from conventional Bollywood narratives, with 'Animal' being hailed as a bold cinematic venture. The collaboration between director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and lead actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrated for bringing vitality and depth to the narrative, creating a cinematic experience that resonates with the primal essence of life.

As 'Animal' continues to captivate audiences with its unconventional storytelling and stellar performances, Mahesh Bhatt's praise adds another layer of recognition to the film's bold and audacious journey.

Also Read:Animal review! Strong performances and execution definitely elevate this dragged version of father and son love story

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Prokerala 

Mahesh Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga Bollywood Cinematic Journey Unprecedented unapologetic Mainstream Norms Primal Beat of Life Anil Kapoor Bobby Deol Rashmika Mandanna Tripti Dimri revenge Blockbuster Film TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Interesting! Orry Opens Up About Relationship with Sara Ali Khan and Addresses Acting Career Speculations
MUMBAI : Orhan Awatramani, commonly known as Orry, recently engaged in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit,...
Woah! Director Sriram Raghavan reveals how Saif Ali Khan wanted to play Vijay Sethupathi's role in Merry Christmas, read more
MUMBAI: The unusual pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas has been the talk of the town. In a...
Interesting! Anjum Fakih's Inspiring New Year Resolutions for 2024 - Balancing Growth, Gratitude, and Well-Being
MUMBAI : As we approach the dawn of a new year, Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih opens up about her inspiring...
Actors reveal their festive New Year plans!
MUMBAI : This time of year, everyone's getting ready to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024 with excitement. &TV’s...
Must Read! Vivek Dahiya Reflects on the Evolution of His Marriage with Divyanka Tripathi
MUMBAI : When it comes to TV's beloved couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya top the list. Celebrating their...
Lovely! Kareena Kapoor shares a special moment when she fell in love with Saif Ali Khan; Says ‘That was the moment that I...I just lost my mind’
MUMBAI: In Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are among the most loved celebrity couples. They never...
Recent Stories
Orry Opens
Interesting! Orry Opens Up About Relationship with Sara Ali Khan and Addresses Acting Career Speculations
Latest Video
Related Stories
Saif
Woah! Director Sriram Raghavan reveals how Saif Ali Khan wanted to play Vijay Sethupathi's role in Merry Christmas, read more
Kareena
Lovely! Kareena Kapoor shares a special moment when she fell in love with Saif Ali Khan; Says ‘That was the moment that I...I just lost my mind’
Ronit
Wow! Ronit Roy reveals his honeymoon plans with his wife, Neelam after retaking marriage vows on their 20th wedding anniversary
Dil
Must Watch! Epic New Year's Movie Marathon: 40 Bollywood Gems to Spark Joy and Begin 2024 with Cinematic Bliss
Siddhant
Oh No! Siddhant Chaturvedi takes a dig at Ananya Panday's 'Gen-Z' comment; Says 'Tu kya hi samjhegi'
Lara
Wow! Lara Dutta reveals the moment of landing in modeling, Also shares her hunger to make her dad proud; Says ‘I wanna go. And that’s where it actually…’