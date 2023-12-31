Interesting! Mahesh Bhatt Applauds Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' as an Unprecedented Cinematic Journey

MUMBAI: In a recent accolade, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt showered praise on his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor and the team behind the blockbuster film 'Animal.' Describing the movie as an "unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey," Bhatt applauded the daring approach of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, emphasizing the film's departure from mainstream norms.

Expressing admiration for Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal in the film, Mahesh Bhatt stated, "In this unique Bollywood creature, Ranbir Kapoor’s performance doesn’t just add depth; it makes the animal live, throb, and pulse with the primal beat of life. Together, Vanga’s audacious filmmaking and Kapoor’s vitality offer an unprecedented and unapologetic cinematic journey."

'Animal' features an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. The storyline revolves around Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh, who discovers an assassination attempt on his father, propelling him on a journey of revenge.

Mahesh Bhatt's words underscore the film's departure from conventional Bollywood narratives, with 'Animal' being hailed as a bold cinematic venture. The collaboration between director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and lead actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrated for bringing vitality and depth to the narrative, creating a cinematic experience that resonates with the primal essence of life.

As 'Animal' continues to captivate audiences with its unconventional storytelling and stellar performances, Mahesh Bhatt's praise adds another layer of recognition to the film's bold and audacious journey.

