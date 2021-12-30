INTERESTING: Making music is the most peaceful moment of the day, reveals superstar Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.

The film will be released in cinemas on 9th September 2022.

Apart from that, the superstar enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram for his quirky posts, and captions. Apart from that, he is often seen treating his fans and well-wishers with happy moments and snippets from his everyday life.

Having said that, the veteran star took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself making music. The photo was also accompanied by a little note which read, “Living in the shadows of the past .. making music .. on Genesis and Logic X.. the most peaceful moment of the day .. err night”

On the work front, Big B has a massive line up of films which include Jhund’, ‘Mayday’, ‘Goodbye’, ‘The Intern’, and ‘Uunchai’.

CREDIT: TOI