INTERESTING! Malaika Arora Opens Up about age shaming and how she handles trolls on social media

MUMBAI: Actress Maliaka Arora in a conversation with an Entertainment portal opens up about how she deals with age shaming. The actress said, to date, I don’t understand what is the obsession with a women’s age. I mean what is it? If I am 45 why can’t I live the life that I want?

She further adds in my present, I feel I am my most productive, my most alert, my most wanting to strive. I probably didn’t feel like these 20 years back. I didn’t, I was still all over the place, I was still figuring it out, I was still happy that hey I was getting a cheque. Today I feel so much more sorted. I feel so much more able to empower myself and others around me. I don’t understand this obsession about age. Like ‘Oh! I am 45. Why? Why can’t I be able to conquer everything and do everything that I want to do?

She was then asked about how she deals with social media trolling. The actress reveals, it is very sad to see kids, the youth, and the younger generation is so badly affected by social media. It really messes kids’ heads up. I know a lot of kids, where the discussion will come up where they don’t want to get on to social media because of the stuff they have read, some of them don’t feel comfortable interacting with the people, some of them don’t want to get out of their rooms. So you can clearly see it is creating chaos, it's toxic and one needs to stop.

The actress further said, Twitter which is such a major platform and has such a major say, if they are not able to find some sort of filtration in the process like this then it is a bit scary because it only going to get worse unless somebody steps in and says there has to be some sort of filtration where the trolling is a concern.

My whole thing was a nameless, faceless person so I am not going to get bothered about it, but I can't speak for everybody else. There is a whole young generation that is dealing with it and they are not dealing it well, it’s really messing them up.

