Interesting! Meet the lesser-known siblings of popular B-town celebs

MUMBAI: It is now a known fact that fans want to know everything there is to know about their favourite celebrities, including their personal and professional life as well as their families.

Let’s have a brief introduction of some of the less well-known siblings of well-known B-town celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, and others today.

Shahnaz, Shah Rukh Khan's elder sister, prefers to hide behind the curtains and is rarely seen around.

Disha Patani's older sister is Khushboo Patani. She is an Indian Army officer.

Anisha Padukone, the younger sister of Deepika Padukone, plays golf and has competed for India in a number of tournaments.

Since Ritika Bhavnani tries to maintain a low profile, not much is known about her.

Kritika Aryan, a doctor, is Kartik Aryan's sister. On his social media accounts, the actor frequently posts photos of himself and his sister.

Karnesh Sharma, Anushka Sharma's brother, worked on projects with the actress. Anushka, Karnesh's actress sister, and he co-owned Clean Slate Filmz until she stepped away a few months ago.

Sunaina Roshan, the older sister of Hrithik Roshan, has produced and co-produced a few Bollywood movies, including Kites and Krazzy 4. In 2018, she began writing blogs after learning that she had a severe kidney ailment.

Credit: DNA