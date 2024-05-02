Interesting! Mrunal Thakur Desires to Showcase Dance Skills, Wishes for a 'Chill Film' with Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur, known for her versatile roles in Bollywood and regional cinema, recently shared her desire to showcase her dance skills on the big screen. Despite having co-stars like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor, the actress laments the missed opportunities to dance in her films.

In a candid conversation with ETimes, Mrunal revealed her regret for not getting a chance to dance with Hrithik Roshan during their collaboration in 2017-18. She also expressed a similar sentiment to Shahid Kapoor, mentioning her wish for a more lighthearted film like a romantic comedy where she can dance alongside him and Ishaan Khatter.

While Mrunal acknowledged her co-stars' enthusiasm for dancing, she highlighted the lack of such opportunities in her filmography, prompting her to make the most of social media videos where she can showcase her dance moves with co-stars. The actress emphasized the need for filmmakers to recognize her dance potential and provide suitable roles.

When asked about the possibility of starring in romantic films in Hindi cinema, Mrunal revealed that she feels she isn't popular enough yet to secure such roles. Despite having a robust lineup of films in the pipeline, none of them fall into the romantic genre. Expressing her desire to take on romantic roles, Mrunal conveyed her exhaustion in proving herself to filmmakers and hopes for opportunities to come organically.

In a straightforward tone, she mentioned being done with asking for romantic roles and expressed uncertainty about how to approach filmmakers now. Mrunal Thakur's candid revelations shed light on her aspirations to diversify her filmography and showcase her dancing talents, hoping for more varied roles in the future.

